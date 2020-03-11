The Brock Lady Eagles may have been held scoreless through the first three innings of their District 7-3A opener with the Paradise Lady Panthers Tuesday afternoon at home, but senior pitcher Lauren Kizer made sure it did not matter.
Kizer flustered Paradise at the plate from start to finish, recording nine strikeouts in a no hitter, complete game shutout, giving the Lady Eagles time to find their groove in the batter’s box.
Brock did exactly that after shutting down Paradise’s offense for the fourth-straight inning in a row, kickstarted by a solo homer by senior Maddie Murley.
In all, the Lady Eagles scored 10 straight runs in the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Panthers could record an out.
However, Paradise would not reach three in the inning, as Brock tacked on another five scores to secure the shutout win.
Murley’s solo shot proved only part of a dominant performance at the plate, with the senior finishing 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Teammate Tessa Cowan went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Brock as a team racked up 10 hits.
The Lady Eagles play the Millsap Lady Bulldogs in a district game at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.