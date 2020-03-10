Seven Millsap Lady Bulldog powerlifters represented the maroon and white at the Region 6, D-III Meet Saturday at Chico High School, with six coming away with top-10 individual finishes.
That final chapter of the Lady Bulldogs’ season proved a great close to an exceptional campaign, Head Coach William Bass said.
“This year the Lady Bulldog powerlifting team was the largest and youngest group we have had,” Bass said.
“We had two juniors, two sophomores, and seven freshmen. The ladies improved every week of the season and finished with setting a school record of seven regional qualifiers and one alternate.
“I asked them to finish the year strong and have fun at regionals, where they came away with six top-10 finishes including a fourth-place finish by freshman Ciera McKey. We also hit some big milestone lifts with sophomores Becca Burney and Dylan Irwin squatting 300 pounds.
“The work our ladies put in this year embodies what our program expects athletes to be on and off the field. They already have their sights on next season with the intention of going even further both individually and as a team. The Lady Bulldogs made Millsap proud.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ individual results from regionals are:
• Ciera McKey, fourth in the 105-pound weight class, squatting 225 pounds, bench pressing 105 pounds and deadlifting 245 pounds for a total weight of 575 pounds
• Katelyn Brenner, 10th in the 105-pound weight class, squatting 155 pounds, bench pressing 100 pounds and deadlifting 155 pounds for a total weight of 410 pounds
• Lily Kimsey, eighth in the 123-pound weight class, squatting 240 pounds, bench pressing 95 pounds and deadlifting 270 pounds for a total weight of 605 pounds
• Madison Brenner, 10th in the 132-pound weight class, squatting 235 pounds, bench pressing 120 pounds and deadlifting 230 pounds for a total weight of 585 pounds
• Rebecca Burney, ninth in the 181-pound weight class, squatting 300 pounds, bench pressing 115 pounds and deadlifting 280 pounds for a total weight of 695 pounds
• Zoe Puckett, 10th in the 181-pound weight class, squatting 260 pounds, bench pressing 125 pounds and deadlifting 275 pounds for a total weight of 660 pounds
• Dylan Irwin, 11th in the 220-pound weight class, squatting 300 pounds, bench pressing 115 pounds and deadlifting 270 pounds for a total weight of 685 pounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.