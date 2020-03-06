The Millsap Lady Bulldogs saw four of their own, including freshman point guard Kelsey Ground, sophomore Stormie Ingersoll, junior power forward Alyssa Morgan and junior guard Haylee Herring take home all-district honors for their play during the 2019-20 season.
Ground led the way, picking up Millsap’s lone first-team selection, while Ingersoll earned second-team honors.
Morgan and Herring rounded out the group’s all-district honors, each picking up an honorable mention.
Ground, Ingersoll, Morgan, Herring, sophomore Cheynne Pagan, sophomore Loren Morazzano and junior Kaiti Mizeski were all named academic all-district.
