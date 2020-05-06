Aledo’s Lady Cat varsity soccer team capped an undefeated district season (finishing 8-0 in District 4-5A) with a massive all-district haul which included a near sweep of superlative awards (six in total) in addition to five first-team selections and three second-team selections.
Sophomore Ashlyn Laughley led the way, being named District 4-5A’s MVP.
Joining Laughley with superlative recognition were freshman McKenna Vela, who took home Co-Offensive MVP honors, senior Reagan Knesek, who was named Co-Defensive MVP, junior Grace Ornelas, who earned Co-Midfielder of the Year recognition, sophomore Emma Davis, who brought home Co-Goalkeeper of the Year recognition and freshman Madison Bilbia, who was selected as a Co-Newcomer of the Year.
First-team selections for the Lady Cats included senior Alayna D’Avino, senior Cheney Huddleston, junior Avery Betancourt, sophomore Arwen Wise and freshman Ella Bertram.
Second-team honors for Aledo included senior Riley Sanders, sophomore Reece Warren and freshman Lexi McCurley.
Bearcats clinch nine all-district awards
Aledo varsity soccer was well-represented in District 4-5A, with nine Bearcats earning all-district nods, headlined by superlative winner freshman Clay Murador, who was named District 4-5A’s Midfielder of the Year.
First-team selections for Aledo included senior Tommy Breaux, junior Tyler Oetinger and junior Dylan Dobransky.
Second-team selections for the Bearcats included junior Ryland Yates and senior Trey Guilbault, while seniors Micco Little, Ben Clements and Brett Peterson rounded out the team’s all-district haul with honorable mentions.
