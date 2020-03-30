The Aledo Lady Cats proved a clutch group this past season, overcoming a four-way tie for the District 4-5A title en route to the No. 1 seed and bi-district finalist finish.
Aledo’s path to the postseason proved a unique one, with the team joining Wichita Falls Rider, Abilene Cooper and Abilene Wylie (all of which finished with a 5-3 district record) in a four-way seeding tournament to determine playoff pairings.
The Lady Cats made the most of their situation, defeating the Lady Cougars, before winning a subsequent coin flip to clinch the district’s top seed.
Those efforts on the hardwood also netted the team half a dozen all-district honors, including a superlative, two first-team selections, two second-team selections and an honorable mention.
Senior point guard Riley Sale led the way, picking up Defensive MVP honors.
First-team selections for Aledo included junior shooting guard Audrey Pearce and senior point guard Haley Herrin, while sophomore shooting forward Kylie Anderson and freshman Raylee McDonald earned second-team honors.
Sophomore Abby Morrison rounded out the team’s all-district haul, picking up the Lady Cats’ lone honorable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.