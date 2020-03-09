The Temple College softball team swept Weatherford College in a conference doubleheader Saturday, 7-6 and 14-6 in Temple.
The Leopards won the first game in walk-off fashion when Alexis Hamilton knocked in an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Temple’s Ava McCoy hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh. WC’s Kristen Kamnick hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth.
In game two, Temple (19-9 overall, 7-1 conference) scored eight runs in the fourth inning and WC scored six in the fifth inning, including a 3-run homer by Stephanie Jimenez.
WC is 10-12 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Coyotes face Hill College Wednesday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Stuart Field.
