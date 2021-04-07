After entering the conference postseason tournament as the No. 5 seed, the Weatherford College Lady Coyote basketball team completed their third upset win in a row Tuesday night, beating Grayson College in the championship game in Denison, 91-89.
With the win, WC brought home the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference postseason tournament championship and advanced to the Region 5 championship game Saturday, April 10. The Lady Coyotes will face either South Plains College or Midland College at 1 p.m. at Western Texas College in Snyder with the winner advancing to the national tournament. Weatherford is looking to advance to its first national tournament in eight years.
Jasmyne Robinson poured in 24 points, ten steals and seven assists to lead WC Tuesday. Diamond Sweats scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Grayson (19-4), the No. 2 seed, jumped out to a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, but WC cut the Lady Vikings' lead to five points by halftime. Weatherford took the lead in the third quarter and then withstood a late charge from Grayson in the fourth.
Weatherford (16-7) shot an impressive 59 percent from the field.
WC upset No. 1 seed Hill Saturday after taking down No. 4 Temple College last Wednesday.
The Lady Coyotes are peaking at the right time, having won six of their past nine games and four of their last five, including all three postseason games.
Saturday's game will be livestreamed on tsrnsports.com on a pay-for-view basis.
