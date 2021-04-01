Weatherford College's Diamond Sweats and Adela Valkova each poured in 20 points in the Lady Coyotes' basketball playoff win at Temple College Wednesday night.
WC won 88-65 in the quarterfinal round of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Postseason Tournament. Weatherford is the fifth seed and Temple was the fourth seed.
Temple led by five points after the first quarter, but the Lady Coyotes outscored TC 21-10 in the second quarter and 25-9 in the third quarter, cruising to the victory.
Weatherford shot an impressive 58.1 percent from the field.
In addition to Sweats and Valkova, Jasmyne Robinson had 12 points and 10 assists. Leire Martinez Anaut added 10 points.
The Lady Coyotes (14-7) will now face Hill College (20-2) in the semifinal round Saturday at Hillsboro at 2 p.m. Hill, ranked No. 24 in the country, is the top seed in the conference tournament. The Lady Rebels defeated Cisco College 97-55 in the quarterfinal round Wednesday night.
All tournament games are live streamed on a pay-per-view basis on tsrnsports.com.
