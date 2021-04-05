The Weatherford College women’s basketball team upset top-seeded Hill College in the semifinal round of the conference postseason tournament Saturday in Hillsboro, 75-71.
Hill (20-3) won the regular-season title in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and was ranked No. 24 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Conference Division I poll. The Lady Coyotes are the fourth seed in the conference tournament.
Jasmyne Robinson led WC in scoring with 19 points. Diamond Sweats turned in a triple-double: 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Weatherford had a 22-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hill outscored WC in the second and third quarters, but the Lady Coyotes overtook Hill late in the game to seal the victory.
WC shot 51.7 percent from the field and pulled down 37 rebounds.
The Lady Coyotes (15-7) will travel to Denison to face Grayson College in the tournament championship game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on tsrnsports.com on a pay-per-view basis.
