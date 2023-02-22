The Weatherford College Lady Coyotes scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and beat Ranger College 66-60 at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center Monday night.
WC out-rebounded Ranger 41 to 33 and registered nine blocks.
Briarley Rogers scored 14 points for Weatherford and Adreanna Waddle registered another double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Celise Bobbitt added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Coyotes improved to 11-13 overall and 4-8 in conference play.
Ranger won the men’s game 91-69. RC’s Mykell Robinson led all scorers with 23 points.
Ramondo Battle led WC with 22 points and six rebounds. Rodney Johnson had 12 points and 12 boards. Wayne Wiggins added 11 points.
Weatherford is 20-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play.
Both WC teams will be at home again Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Lady Coyotes will face Cisco College at 5 p.m. and the men will play Loyalty College Prep at 7 p.m.
