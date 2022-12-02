BROCK - The Brock Lady Eagles had eight players of its' program recognized with all-district awards and three awarded with district superlatives.
Senior Ellason Felts took home Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the district. She finished the year with 345 kills, which led the Lady Eagles. She also had 54 aces, 31 total blocks and 237 digs.
Gracie Stephens received the Co-Blocker of the Year, collecting 311 kills, 68 blocks and 23 digs this season.
Newcomer of the Year went to Macey Brim. She finished with 60 kills, 33 aces, 10 blocks, 131 digs and 172 assists.
Emma Kirk, Hailey Little, and Caydee Farmer were recognized with All-District First-Team awards.
Kirk had 212 kills, 35 blocks and 128 digs for the Lady Eagles this season. Little finished with 381 kills and 89 assists. Farmer collected 93 kills, 44 aces, 20 blocks and 155 digs.
Scout Syptak and Maddi Haynes took home All-District Second-Team awards.
Gustafson finished with 123 kills, 42 blocks and 32 digs. Osbourn collected 24 kills, 11 blocks and 34 digs.
Tatum finished with nine kills, two blocks and eight digs.
