The Peaster Lady Greyhounds featured plenty of young faces this past season, with five freshmen and a sophomore entering the year with a spot on the varsity roster.
However, a Class 3A playoff berth and seven all-district honors later, the young Peaster squad proved age is just a number.
In all, the Lady Greyhounds came away with two superlative awards, three first-team selections and two second-team selections, spearheaded by freshmen Payton Hull and Brooklyn Bosher.
Hull, a point guard, was named District 7-3A’s Offensive MVP, while Bosher, also a point guard, took home Newcomer of the Year, a pair of well-deserved honors, Head Coach Benita Carlton said.
“Basketball isn’t a sport that you can just pick up a ball during the season, and expect to be great,” Carlton said.
“So it is no surprise that Payton Hull received Offensive MVP and Brooklyn Bosher received Newcomer of the Year. Both have worked really hard throughout the year to improve their game and get to where they are now.
“As freshmen they had to grow up really fast and carry the load for us this season. Both averaged 20 points a game, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Together they scored over 1,300 points on the year, and combined for 183 threes.
“Both are already back to work for next season.”
Among the Lady Greyhounds’ first-team selections were senior point guard Tori Cast, freshman center Cody Ruddy and freshman forward Landry Robertson.
Carlton said each of the above three players gave Peaster a distinct edge out on the hardwood.
“Cody Ruddy is not your average post player,” Carlton said.
“She may not score a lot of points, but what she brought to the team was still a big factor in our success. I would like to describe her with the quote, ‘She may be little, but she is fierce.’ She brings a lot of energy for our team, and everyone just feeds off of that.
“Landry Robertson is a versatile player. She could knock down some outside shots for us along with creating some mismatches. She averaged six points and five rebounds.
“Tori Cast missed some games due to illness throughout the year, but considering all that she still averaged seven points, three rebounds, and three assists for the season.
“She was also another shooter for us when teams would key in on Payton and Brooklyn. She finished her career with 110 threes in four years.”
Sophomore center Ryen Browning and senior Daijah Gilbert rounded out the team’s all-district haul, each picking up a second-team selection.
“Ryen has worked hard in improving her game,” Carlton said.
“She really helped us out in the later part of the season. She altered some shots on defense with her size and picked up some key rebounds.
“Daijah Gilbert was a great rebounder for us and post defender.”
Peaster finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 27-8.
