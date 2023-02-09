PEASTER — Two Peaster Lady Greyhound basketball players reached crucial career milestones Monday.
Senior guard Brooklyn Bosher tallied her 2,500th career point and senior forward Payton Hull scored her 3,000th career point in the Lady Greyhounds’ win over Millsap.
“It is amazing how it happened on the same night for these girls,” Peaster Lady Greyhound Coach Garrett Hilton said. “It is amazing to coach two players of their caliber on the same team. Between these two players, we are talking about over 5,500 points.
People need to understand these achievements didn’t just happen. These girls put in hours of their time in the gym and the weight room. I am glad to see them reach these milestones.”
Hull joins a small group of high school basketball players to have ever eclipsed the 3,000-point mark.
“Passing that mark was a great feeling,” Hull said. “I am honored to be one of the few players to score 3,000 points in their high school career. I did not know passing this milestone was possible when I started playing.”
Seeing the excitement from everyone made the moment that much more special for Bosher.
“Just to see my teammates, the fans excited for me and seeing my dad smiling made it great,” she said.
Now that she has broken through the milestone, Hull sets her eyes on what is most important — a championship trophy.
“I don’t care where my points are now,” Hull said. “We just want to go and win state now.”
Bosher’s goals heading into the season mirrored the same.
“I want to win state and do whatever we need to do to win it,” she said.
Hull had a running tally during the season to show how close she was after each game.
“I knew I was nine points away,” Hull said. “I knew because my dad keeps my stats. He also keeps Brooklyn’s stats.”
Bosher did everything she could on Monday to get beyond the 2,500-point mark.
“It was kind of a relief to get it done,” Bosher said. “If you look at the film of the Millsap game, you can see that I am just shooting to get it done so I didn’t have to worry about it. Now it is smooth sailing from here, and we can try and win state.”
