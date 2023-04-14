BROCK – The stage was set for a doubleheader between rivals on both the softball and baseball fields Friday night.
With that, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds and Brock Lady Eagles squared off in the first of two games, and the softball tilt proved to be competitive and gritty from start to finish. In the end, the scrappy Lady Greyhounds pulled off an impressive upset as the visiting team to the tune of a 4-2 victory.
With runs at a premium, the pitchers from each team shined in different ways. Peaster’s Payton Kreh displayed good variety with her slower array of offspeed pitches while Melanie Middleton of Brock threw plenty of rise balls and fastballs to keep the Lady Greyhound hitters off balance. In the end, though, the game came down to plate adjustments and defensive execution, and Peaster had the advantage in both categories.
“The game plan against an awesome pitcher, like Brock has, was to see the ball down and to make her (Melanie Middleton) throw it down,” Lady Greyhounds head coach Maddie Ray said. “We felt like if we didn’t chase those rise balls, then we can put the ball in play and put pressure on their defense because their defense can be kind of shaky at times. Our plan was to put it in play and then see what happens.”
After the rivals exchanged zeroes in the first two innings, Peaster drew first blood on the scoreboard. Lady Greyhounds freshman Abigail Wiley started the top of the third with a triple and was driven home by sophomore Rainee Layton’s RBI double. Later in the inning, Layton scored on a throwing error and a two-out RBI single from Hannah Wiley pushed the lead to 3-0. However, Brock’s offense showed signs of life, and the home team was not going down without a fight.
“We made adjustments at the plate too late in the game,” Lady Eagles head coach Taylor Willmer said. “The wind was blowing inward heavily and she (Payton Kreh) wasn’t throwing with great velocity, and we were out on our front foot popping everything up. Good teams have to be willing to put the ball hard on the ground somewhere, and that’s how we won our game against Breckenridge.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy Windle slapped an RBI single into the outfield to drive home a run and trim the deficit to 3-1. After Peaster manufactured another run in the following frame, star sophomore catcher Mia Richards pounded a double to left field and was later sent across home plate courtesy of an RBI single from junior shortstop Ashlen VanMeter.
However, 4-2 was the closest Brock managed to get as a popup to right field ended the contest with two runners on in the bottom of the seventh.
For the Lady Greyhounds, who have suffered five one-run losses in district play, this victory was significant as they enter their home stretch of the regular season.
“This is a huge win for us especially because we had another one-run loss to Early on Tuesday,” Ray said. “We are going to use this win as fuel going forward. We have Millsap on Tuesday and Breckenridge, who is another great team that we lost by one run last time, left on our schedule. We’re just going to ride this high, stay humble and stay together – that’s all you can really do.”
The Lady Eagles felt the sting from the loss, but Willmer feels confident her team will regroup going forward.
“This is a resilient group, and they have a lot of fight,” Willmer said. “They pushed and tried to string some stuff together, but the timing just wasn’t there. We will see some faster pitching in the playoffs and, for us, it just has to be quick adjustments at the plate. I have no doubt we will do just that going forward.”
The Lady Greyhounds will play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap while the Lady Eagles aim to bounce back at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland.
Ian Fuchs’ no-hitter pushes Brock past scrappy Greyhounds
BROCK – In most of their district games, the Brock Eagles have emerged victorious in five run-rule-shortened innings without much resistance. On Friday night, however, their rivals came to play as the Peaster Greyhounds hung around and kept things competitive. In spite of a spirited effort by Peaster, Eagles pitcher Ian Fuchs dazzled with six no-hit innings and the Brock offense came alive late to secure a 10-0 win in six innings.
Although Brock jumped ahead 3-0 in the early going, Peaster pitcher Cash Sledge and the Greyhounds defense managed to keep the Brock bats more quiet than usual. All the while, though, Fuchs was dominant on the mound, and his defense behind him was just as strong. With a rival in town, Fuchs and his team knew what was at stake, and they delivered a strong performance as a result.
“Especially against our rival team Peaster, we always go back and forth with them no matter what the sport is – it’s always nice to grab a win over them,” Fuchs said. “I knew I had to come in with a dog mentality, which is always what I’ve had to do, especially in this game against a rival.”
Brock head coach Koby Page said Fuchs was "on" Friday night against an inspired Peaster team, knowing it would be a fight.
“We’ve been trying to push him a little bit and wanted him to extend,” Page said. “It was a good opportunity for us to extend our guys as we prepare to go to the playoffs. We haven’t had many opportunities because we’ve mostly gone five innings with guys on the mound. He got up there and was dialed in today. He had some really good stuff and, whenever he’s on, he’s really good. Even whenever he’s not on, he’s still really good – he’s better than most.”
In the fourth inning, Brock centerfielder Sawyer Strosnider had an RBI double to left that plated two runs and extended the home team’s lead to 5-0. In the following frame, the Eagles began to cook at the plate as second baseman Cam Harris’ RBI single was the first of five runs in the inning. In the end, Brock’s late spurt propelled the team to the 10-0 victory in spite of a respectable challenge by Peaster.
“It’s always good to see competition. You don’t want to struggle, but you love to see your guys fight through some adversity. That’s what our guys did,” Page said. “We had some things outside of our control like the wind blowing in and give credit to their pitcher – he did a great job. He kept the ball low until we were able to get to him in the sixth inning. A win like this shows our character.”
The Eagles are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland while the Greyhounds look to rebound at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap.
