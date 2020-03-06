The Springtown Lady Porcupine powerlifting team looked in top form at Thursday’s regional meet in Gainesville, coming away with yet another first-place finish with 54 points, beating out second-place Gainesville by 12 points while pulling ahead of the competition’s third-place Nevada Community by more than 30 points.
In all, 18 lifters helped Springtown clinch the regional championship, a collective performance at a tough competition Head Coach Missy Castro praised her lifters for.
“Regionals is always the toughest meet of the year,” Castro said.
“Everyone is trying to just make it to state and that creates a lot of pressure. The meet didn’t turn out exactly like I planned it, it never does. At one point in time, every single one of my girls was facing some kind of adversity. ‘We rise by lifting others’ is one of our team mottos. That is exactly what the girls did.
“I am just so proud of how they came together as a team and supported each other to win the regional championship.”
Springtown junior Tatiana Contreras broke the squat, bench, deadlift and total weight regional records in the 105-pound weight class while being awarded the title of best deadlift in the light division.
Fellow junior Blake Jarvis broke the bench record in the 259-plus weight class, while 15 of the team’s 18 regional qualifiers medaled, with 10 of those abovementioned 15 securing spots at the state meet, set for March 20-21 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center.
The Lady Porcupines’ individual results from Gainesville are:
• Tatiana Contreras, first in the 105-pound weight class, squatting 310 pounds, bench pressing 160 pounds and deadlifting 325 pounds for a total weight of 795 pounds
• Britney Yannello, second in the 105-pound weight class, squatting 205 pounds, bench pressing 110 pounds and deadlifting 265 pounds for a total weight of 580 pounds
• Caitlyn Coleman, second in the 114-pound weight class, squatting 305 pounds, bench pressing 145 pounds and deadlifting 230 pounds for a total weight of 680 pounds
• Rachel Stephens, fifth in the 114-pound weight class, squatting 255 pounds, bench pressing 130 pounds and deadlifting 250 pounds for a total weight of 635 pounds
• Janzen Guzman, eighth in the 114-pound weight class, squatting 230 pounds, bench pressing 105 pounds and deadlifting 225 pounds for a total weight of 560 pounds
• Myra Castro, first in the 123-pound weight class, squatting 340 pounds, bench pressing 170 pounds and deadlifting 330 pounds for a total weight of 840 pounds
• Lauren Osbourne, fifth in the 123-pound weight class, squatting 250 pounds, bench pressing 170 pounds and deadlifting 240 pounds for a total weight of 660 pounds
• Emma Patton, ninth in the 123-pound weight class, squatting 200 pounds, bench pressing 125 pounds and deadlifting 235 pounds for a total weight of 560 pounds
• Erin Hall, fourth in the 132-pound weight class, squatting 265 pounds, bench pressing 160 pounds and deadlifting 260 pounds for a total weight of 685 pounds
• Macy Chavez, seventh in the 132-pound weight class, squatting 270 pounds, bench pressing 140 pounds and deadlifting 250 pounds for a total weight of 660 pounds
• Cierra Miller, second in the 148-pound weight class, squatting 320 pounds, bench pressing 195 pounds and deadlifting 285 pounds for a total weight of 800 pounds
• Anaie Rodriguez, third in the 148-pound weight class, squatting 320 pounds, bench pressing 165 pounds and deadlifting 315 pounds for a total weight of 800 pounds
• Madelynn Vining, second in the 165-pound weight class, squatting 375 pounds, bench pressing 245 pounds and deadlifting 325 pounds for a total weight of 945 pounds
• Angela Pando, fourth in the 165-pound weight class, squatting 370 pounds, bench pressing 215 pounds and deadlifting 320 pounds for a total weight of 905 pounds
• Abigail Rodgers, fourth in the 181-pound weight class, squatting 280 pounds, bench pressing 200 pounds and deadlifting 285 pounds for a total weight of 765 pounds
• Reaghan Fortner, fifth in the 198-pound weight class, squatting 340 pounds, bench pressing 135 pounds and deadlifting 290 pounds for a total weight of 765 pounds
• Angela Chavez, first in the 220-pound weight class, squatting 440 pounds, bench pressing 220 pounds and deadlifting 360 pounds for a total weight of 1,020 pounds
• Blake Jarvis, first in the 259-plus weight class, squatting 405 pounds, bench pressing 280 pounds and deadlifting 320 pounds for a total weight of 1,005 pounds
