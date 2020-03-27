Pojo

Springtown senior power forward Kaitlyn Goree was one of four Lady Porcupines to take home all-district honors.

A quartet of Springtown Lady Porcupines walked away with all-district honors (District 8-4A) for their playing during the 2019-20 season, including a pair of both second-team selections and honorable mentions.

Senior power forward Kaitlyn Goree and senior shooting forward Rebecca Johnson led the way for Springtown, each claiming second-team recognition.

Teammates Brinklee Dauenhauer, a freshman shooting guard, and Courtney Fryer, a senior shooting guard, rounded out the Lady Pines’ awards, each taking home an honorable mention.

In addition, Johnson, junior shooting forward Marissa Kelley, sophomore shooting guard Kampbell Owens, junior shooting guard Emi Shallenberger and junior shooting guard Shanna Teague were all named academic all-district honorees.

