In a battle of middle of the pack teams, Springtown took on Bridgeport Tuesday in hopes of moving up in the standings.
In the last two plus innings both teams would trade runs until the Lady Porcupines walked the game off on a mishandled pop-up, winning 3-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Bulls would tie the game up on a wild pitch.
“They always play us tough, they are a really scrappy team,” said Springtown Head Coach Scott Mann. “They came out and kind of punched us, but we punched back. We couldn’t get the timely hit early on, and then we had some kids that hadn’t stepped up lately actually step up.”
The bottom of the sixth saw Springtown take the 2-1 lead after a solo home run by Madison Terrell.
“Our girls fought hard, we don’t give up,” said Bridgeport Head Coach Jennifer Ragland. “We were down most of the game, and fought to come back twice. Tried to make a big play at the end. The girls did what I asked them do, they work hard and don’t give up on each other.”
Springtown looks to their next game when they go up against Bridgeport one more time Thursday night at Bridgeport.
