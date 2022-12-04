SPRINGTOWN - Two Springtown Lady Porcupines received all-district superlatives, seven players got all-district awards and eight got placed on the Academic All-District team.
Brinklee Dauenhauer received the Most Valuable Player award for the district, finishing with 562 kills, 78 aces, 27 blocks, 559 digs and 69 assists.
Stoli Cox received the Most Valuable Hitter with 425 kills, 17 aces, 53 blocks, 174 digs and 29 assists.
Aubree Adams, Kylie Druxman and Sterlyn Smith received First-Team All-District honors.
Adams had 247 kills, 24 aces, 56 blocks, 82 digs and 14 assists.
Druxman collected 86 kills, 32 aces, 20 blocks, 305 digs and 1,138 assists.
Smith finished with 25 aces, 465 digs and 52 assists this year.
Brooklyn Quintanilla received a Second-Team All-District recognition as she collected 51 aces, 243 digs, and 14 assists.
Aerial Jackson, Briana Shrieves, and Harlee Jackson received Honorable Mention for the year.
Jackson finished with 23 aces, 97 digs, and 13 assists.
Shrieves had 87 kills, 14 aces, 24 blocks, 119 digs, and 23 assists.
Jackson collected 34 kills, 32 blocks, and 29 digs this year.
Dauenhauer, Cox, Druxman, Jackson and Quintanilla received Academic All-District awards, joined by Kelsey Beaman and Gracyn Lea.
