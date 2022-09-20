After a week off, the Graford Rabbits volleyball team returned to action on Tuesday when they took on the visiting Newcastle Bobcats.
The Rabbits were coming off a 3-0 loss to the Bryson Cowboys.
During the second set, each team had many runs.
Graford jumped to an early 11-3 lead, but the Lady Cats weren't going to go away that easily.
They proceeded to come alive as they tied the game up at 17.
Each team traded scores. Graford scored, and Newcastle immediately answered that score.
The set was tied 27-27 when Newcastle had enough and scored the final two points to win the set 29-27.
Set 3 continued the excitement as each team again traded shots.
After being down 16-12, Newcastle outscored Graford 10-1 looking to put the game away, but Graford didn't want to end the game yet.
Graford fought back to tie the game at 24 and took the set 27-25 over the visiting Lady Cats to extend the match to an extra set.
"Tonight was a statement for our girls," said Graford Head Volleyball Coach Sunni Brown. "We have been struggling here recently. The first set looked like we were going to head down that same path, but we talked about it and said, 'This is where we change the momentum.'"
Set 4 started the same as the second, with Graford jumping to an early 7-3 lead.
Newcastle responded rather quickly as they chipped away at the Graford lead until it was all tied up at 12.
Following the tie, the Lady Rabbits led again by two points - a lead that they held onto until the Lady Cats tied the set at 24, forcing it into extra points in the fourth set.
After trading scores again, Newcastle came out victorious in the match, winning 30-28 in the set and 3-1 overall.
"I am not content with the outcome," said Brown. "I am proud of how they battled back, especially with losing our starting middle, which will be a tough loss for us."
The first set was all Lady Cats as Newcastle jumped all over the Lady Rabbits and got out to a 16-0 lead before Graford woke up to cut into the lead.
Unfortunately, it was all for not as the Lady Cats of Newcastle hung on to win the first set 25-12.
The Lady Rabbits return to action Sept. 27 as they take on Saint Jo at home.
