MINERAL WELLS - The Mineral Wells Lady Rams basketball team's comeback attempt against the San Saba Armadillos fell short Tuesday as they dropped the game 50-42 after being down by 14.
"We didn't shoot well tonight," Lady Rams Head Coach Tony Raffaele said. "We need to get back in the gym to work on our ballhandling and shooting while we stay positive this season."
The Armadillos jumped to an early 12-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Rams fought back to make it a 13-11 game in favor of the visitors going into the second quarter.
San Saba outscored the Lady Rams 19-9 to take a 32-20 lead into halftime after capitalizing on turnovers.
The Armadillos kept their foot on the pedal in the third quarter as they opened it with three quick points. Lela Alifa got the scoring going for the Lady Rams as she hit a layup.
San Saba finished the third quarter by extending their lead to 40-24. Once the fourth quarter started, the Lady Rams found their footing as they outscored the Armadillos 18-10 during the final eight minutes.
"The main thing is that we got a few steals," Raffaele said. "We started hitting shots. We can't dig a 12-point deficit against a team that went to state the year before."
Kristen Riney led the way for the Mineral Wells offense as she connected on two of her three-pointers at the end of the game to cut the lead to single digits. The Lady Rams' defense stiffened as they played a well-rounded fourth quarter in hopes of completing the comeback.
The Lady Rams (10-9) will travel to take on Gatesville Friday.
