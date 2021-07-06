Bella Garcia, a recently graduated senior softball star at Weatherford High, will be taking her skills to the college level soon.
Garcia has announced plans to attend school and play softball at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. That bit of news came on the heels of her being selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball 6A All-State Team.
Garcia played infield and wielded a big bat for the Lady Roos this season, earning first-team All District in athletics and academics. She helped Weatherford win more than 20 games for the first season in years and earned a trip to the playoffs.
