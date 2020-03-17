The Weatherford Lady Roos enjoyed their share of District 3-6A honors in 2019-20, with five of the team’s players earning all-district nods.
In all, Weatherford enjoyed two second-team selections in junior point guard Hannah Kness and senior shooting guard Jaycee Brannon, as well as three honorable mentions courtesy of senior point guard Sydney Steffler, junior shooting forward McCenzie Wells and junior shooting forward Kilie Cummings.
Lady Roos’ Head Coach Darryn Shearmire said each of the above five players provided the team with meaningful contributions, adding that it will be difficult replacing the squad’s seniors in particular.
In regards to the team’s second-team selections, Shearmire said both Kness and Brannon brought a fiery competitiveness to the court, especially on the defensive end.
“Hannah had a pretty good year, she was our leading scorer, almost right at 10 points per game,” Shearmire said.
“We relied on her heavily for the ball handling up top, handling the pressure. And a lot of times we called on her to pick up teams’ best players. She matured a lot over the year and has taken on a little bit more of a leadership role.
“Jaycee is a hard working kid. She’s very strong willed and it played to her advantage. She’d get out there and do the extra thing on the defensive end, go for a loose ball. She’s the kind of kid you like to have, we used to have this saying, ‘Defense, taking it personal and making it personal,’ and she buys into that and gets after it.
“If you subbed her out, she was the biggest cheerleader on the bench. And that says a lot about a kid. She would be the one in the trenches, pushing down below and getting physical. It’s gonna be hard to replace her.”
As for the Lady Roos’ trio of honorable mentions, Shearmire said Steffler, Wells and Cummings all showed great improvement from season’s start to end.
Shearmire highlighted Steffler’s long run with the Lady Roos’ varsity squad, saying that the senior always played with grit.
“Sydney has been a consistent player for us the last three years,” Shearmire said.
“Maybe not our top scorer, but she was always able to make some plays. We’d put her on the best point guard, she’s a sound defensive player. She could hit some big shots for you. In her earlier years, driving it at 5 foot, 2 inches, she was getting shots thrown out of the gym, but this year she figured out how to get defenders off balance with her shot takes.
“She grew a lot. It’s gonna be hard to replace her.”
Like Steffler, Weatherford’s head coach pointed to Wells’ willingness to take on any challenge on the court as one of her greatest strengths.
“McCenzie came on a lot for us this year,” Shearmire said.
“She started to believe in herself as a shooter. She never turned down a challenge, we played her inside a lot, she was very creative with her pass fakes. Defensively, a lot of times we made her guard the bigs. She’s quicker and stronger than she was a year ago.
“She’s matured into a leader and has earned her stripes through the years.”
Rounding out the squad’s honorable mentions, Cummings’ focus on the little details, as well as her toughness playing through injury stood out as exceptional traits, Shearmire said.
“Kilie played through some injuries this year, but one thing you could always count on her for was, defensively she’s scrappy,” Shearmire said.
“She got stronger, her ball handling got better. She wouldn’t show up in the stats a lot, but she did the little things for you.”
In addition to the team’s talent on the hardwood, the Lady Roos also showed their prowess in the classroom, with all 12 varsity players earning academic all-district honors, the team’s ninth-straight year with 100 percent in that category.
