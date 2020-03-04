Weatherford Lady Roo powerlifting will be represented by two of its own at upcoming state competition March 19-20 in Waco after strong individual performances at Tuesday’s regional qualifiers in Prosper.
The Lady Roos’ Madison Hines and Alyvia Thomas both finished as individual state qualifiers, while teammates Yeraldine Perez and Fatima Cansino also represented the blue and white at regionals.
Weatherford’s individual results from regionals are:
• Madison Hines, eighth in the 165-pound weight class, squatting 340 pounds, bench pressing 165 pounds and deadlifting 250 pounds for a total weight of 755 pounds
• Alyvia Thomas, fifth in the 220-pound weight class, squatting 365 pounds, bench pressing 185 pounds and deadlifting 315 pounds for a total weight of 865 pounds
• Yeraldine Perez, seventh in the 97-pound weight class, squatting 160 pounds, bench pressing 85 pounds and deadlifting 170 pounds for a total weight of 415 pounds
• Fatima Cansino, third in the 198-pound weight class, squatting 370 pounds, bench pressing 155 pounds and deadlifting 305 pounds for a total weight of 830 pounds
Weatherford’s boys’ regional meet takes place Saturday in Keller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.