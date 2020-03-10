The Weatherford Lady Roo offense had a field day versus the visiting Haltom Lady Buffaloes Monday afternoon at home, racking up 15 hits while eight players batted in at least one RBI for the blue and white in a 16-2 rout.
Hannah Reed, Kayley Embry, Grace Thompson and Addison Tidwell each contributed multiple hits, including a triple by the latter, while freshman Aubrey Cash pitched in a double and three RBIs.
Coupled with another complete game effort on the mound including five strikeouts by senior Marlee Whitling (who also got in on the offensive fireworks with three hits and two RBIs), Weatherford scored runs in each of the first four innings (two, five, one and eight, respectively), while holding Haltom off the scoreboard completely during that same span.
Lady Roos’ Head Coach Jeff Lemons said he was pleased with his squad’s performance at the plate and on the bags, noting the team’s steady scoring stream was largely a result of hard-hit singles and great base running.
“A lot of times when you see a game that gets out of hand, you think of the other team making a bunch of errors, giving up walks and things like that, but that’s not what happened [Monday] night,” Lemons said.
“We had 15 hits, [Haltom] only made two errors, but we had really good base running and a lot of base hits, and they weren’t even extra base hits. We only had two extra base hits, it was just a lot of hard, line drive singles.
“It was mainly putting the ball in play and giving ourselves a chance.”
By the time the Lady Buffaloes scored their first (and only) runs of the day in the top of the fifth, the Lady Roos had already built an imposing 16-0 lead, one Haltom proved no match for.
While happy to be undefeated in district, Lemons stressed that the Lady Roos still have work to do, especially with an important week including games against Euless Trinity and Abilene March 17 and March 20, respectively drawing near.
“Right now offensively, it’s pitch selection we’ve got to work on,” Lemons said.
“We’re still looking at good pitches and swinging at bad pitches. You don’t want to hit the pitcher’s pitch, you want to hit your pitch. If we do that, that will help boost the offensive production.
“Defensively, we haven’t had a lot of practice the last couple weeks just because of the way the schedule has worked out with all the tournaments and rainouts. We haven’t gotten to take a lot of ground and fly balls, so that’s probably a little bit of the defensive struggle right now, we’re just not getting the reps.”
Weatherford will look to correct those issues while building on its latest win over spring break.
