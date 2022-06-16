The WISD School Board recently recognized the Lady Roos softball team for an amazing season both on the diamond and in the classroom.
After finishing the regular season with a record of 20-8 and a second place finish in district, they defeated Byron Nelson and were named bi-district champions. In the area round, the Lady Roos faced Frenship, playing their hearts out in this series and never giving up.
After the season, many Roos earned postseason awards. Hannah Reed was selected as the Defensive MVP and Lauren Belles was selected as the Pitcher of the Year in District 3-6A. Grace Thompson, Landry Fonseca and Morgan Skold also all earned First Team All-District. Kaylee Embrey, Hanna Bartels and Kayleigh Cassels earned Second Team All-District. Olivia Cantu and Mykah Gallaher were named Honorable Mention All-District.
Also, it wasn't just a big year on the diamond as the Lady Roos were also all-stars in the classroom, with all six seniors earning THSCA Academic All-State honors, and 12 Lady Roos named Academic All-District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.