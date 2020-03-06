Fresh off its third-straight meet win, the Weatherford Lady Roo varsity track team kept its momentum going at Thursday’s Johnny Perkins Relays in Granbury, finishing second with 79.5 points, trailing only Burleson Centennial which took top honors with 126.5 points.
Weatherford’s varsity boys’ track team also got in on the action, finishing fifth as a squad with 29 points, while Burleson Centennial once again took home the top spot, this time with 129.5 points.
The Lady Roos’ individual results from Granbury are:
100M
• Tatum Wright, third with a time of 12.04
• Payton Thibodeaux, fifth with a time of 12.19
• Jayla Schultz, sixth with a time of 12.23
• Jazmin Berry, eighth with a time of 12.54
• Paitlyn Bevers, 16th with a time of 28.85
200M
• Julia Jones, third with a time of 25.27
• Jayla Schultz, eighth with a time of 26.94
• Olivia Christmas, 13th with a time of 27.65
• Paitlyn Bevers, 16th with a time of 28.85
• Payton Thibodeaux, 19th with a time of 29.45
400M
• Paige Bevers, sixth with a time of 1:05.15
• Olivia Christmas, 11th with a time of 1:08.48
• Mayra Delgado, 14th with a time of 1:11.76
800M
• Sadie Carey, first with a time of 2:31.51
• Ella Pando, fourth with a time of 2:32.72
• Ashley Carlisle, seventh with a time of 2:35.44
3200M
• Ella Pando, first with a time of 11:44.29
• Sadie Carey, second with a time of 11:54.53
4x100M Relay
• Chloe Shackelford, Mia Childers, Reese Peterson and Jessica Kelley, fifth with a time of 53.80
4x200M Relay
• Tatum Wright, Jayla Schultz, Payton Thibodeaux and Julia Jones, second with a time of 1:46.03
4x400M Relay
• Julia Jones, Paige Bevers, Ashley Carlisle and Tatum Wright, third with a time of 4:17.66
The Kangaroos’ individual results from Granbury are:
100M
• Ryder Uptain, ninth with a time of 11.19
• Tex Ejere, 12th with a time of 11.30
• Koby Kidd, 20th with a time of 12.33
200M
• Keenan Miles, third with a time of 22.91
• Nicholas Schwikal, seventh with a time of 23.43
• Koby Kidd, 16th with a time of 25.61
400M
• Tex Ejere, seventh with a time of 53.49
• Brandon Watson, ninth with a time of 54.25
• Korey Grant, 10th with a time of 54.61
800M
• Brandon Watson, fourth with a time of 2:06.60
1600M
• Ty Gilliam, eighth with a time of 4:53.83
3200M
• Ryder Love, sixth with a time of 11:11.59
• Noah Kauffman, eighth with a time of 11:28.80
110M Hurdles
• Bryson Crippen, second with a time of 15.59
• Gabe Alexander, ninth with a time of 16.58
300M Hurdles
• Bryson Crippen, fourth with a time of 41.96
• Gabe Alexander, 13th with a time of 46.42
4x100M Relay
• Dez Forrest, Nicholas Schwikal, Keenan Miles and Cisco Caston, sixth with a time of 44.51
4x400M Relay
• Korey Grant, Keenan Miles, Ryder Uptain and Bryson Crippen, fifth with a time of 3:35.55
Weatherford returns to action at the Aledo Bearcat Relays Thursday.
