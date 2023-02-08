WEATHERFORD - For the final time in the 2022-23 season, the Weatherford Lady Roos basketball team took the floor to face Boswell Wednesday night.
Boswell came away with a 61-32 win over the Lady Roos, who played through major injuries all year.
"Our kids played with a lot of heart tonight," Lady Roo Head Coach Jeff Guice said. "I am proud of them for that. We have had a struggle all year with injuries. Three of our varsity girls had torn ACLs. We didn't have four suiting up tonight due to injuries. They overcame adversity this year and improved since Christmas, even if it didn't show in the record book."
The opening quarter was very physical, as both teams were diving and fighting for the ball.
Boswell jumped to an early 4-0 lead before senior forward Aubree Cash connected on two open three-pointers to give the Lady Roos a 6-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
After the Pioneers tied the game with a layup, sophomore guard Kennedy Jarrett took the ball coast-to-coast with the open layup to give Weatherford an 8-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Boswell opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to gain a 15-8 lead. Junior forward Kaylie Perez ended the scoreless run for the Lady Roos as she connected with a free throw.
Weatherford got the game to a 17-12 Pioneer advantage after three made free throws from Cash, but Boswell ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 24-12 lead into the break.
"I thought our kids played extremely hard tonight," Guice said. "We came out and played good defense in the first half tonight. The game was just so physical that we had a hard time getting open shots, and eventually, it got away from us."
Senior forward Nicole Alaniz scored first for the Lady Roos in the second half as she connected on a highly contested layup to get it to a 26-14 deficit.
Coming out of the break, Boswell extended the lead with a 7-2 run.
Jarrett got a steal and took it for an open layup for Weatherford. Junior center Baylea Ragle followed her score by making a free throw of her own to make it a 33-17 game.
The Pioneers went on a 14-1 run to end the quarter with a 47-18 lead. Boswell added onto the run with a three to open the fourth quarter before Cash made a highly contested jumper in the lane and connected on the subsequent free throw.
The Lady Roos and the Pioneers scored 14 points each in the final quarter Wednesday night.
Cash led the scoring in the fourth quarter for Weatherford with six points.
Near the end of the game, Jarrett stole the ball again and scored the easy layup.
The Lady Roos finish the season with a 12-21 overall record.
