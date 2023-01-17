WEATHERFORD - The Weatherford Lady Roos basketball team took on the Trinity Trojans Tuesday night.
"I thought our kids played hard tonight," Weatherford Lady Roo Coach Jeff Guice said. "Trinity is athletic, and they were able to spread us out on the court. They controlled the tempo of the game in the second half tonight. Our kids played well for the last few games. You can't fault our kids for effort, they played hard tonight, and I appreciate that."
After a defensive battle through the first three minutes of the game, the Lady Roos took an early lead off a Nichole Alaniz jumper. Trinity hit back, going on an 8-0 run before Bonnie Jones' bucket got Weatherford back in it.
Each team traded shots the rest of the way, as Alaniz and Kaylie Perez combined for the four points of the quarter for the Lady Roos.
The Trojans narrowly outscored Weatherford, which had key baskets from Aubree Cash's back-to-back scores.
Baylea Ragle opened the scoring for the Lady Roos in the second as she hit a jumper to get the deficit to nine against the Trojans.
To start the second half, Trinity scored to make it a 33-20 lead before Cash connected with a three-pointer to make it a 10-point game.
Trinity hit a three of its own, and capitalized on a turnover before Cash connected with another three. Kennedy Jarrett scored seven points towards the end of the third as the Lady Roos cut the deficit into single digits.
The fourth quarter was all Trojans as they held the Lady Roos to two points in the last eight minutes, which came at the free throw line from Cash.
Trinity had a big fourth quarter, getting the lead back up before Cash's two free throws, and the Trojans won the contest, 57-37.
The Lady Roos return to action Friday when they travel to Paschal.
