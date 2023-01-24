WEATHERFORD - The Weatherford Lady Roos started strong against Crowley Tuesday, before foul trouble got the best of them.
"In the second quarter, we got into foul trouble and let the game get away from us," Lady Roo Head Coach Jeff Guice said. "We had a good first quarter, and at the start of the third, we came out and had a good start, but foul trouble got us. We had some kids playing out of spot, and we just let the game get away from us."
Junior center Baylea Ragle opened the scoring for Weatherford with a quick layup.
After Crowley tied the game at two, sophomore guard Kennedy Jarrett and senior forward Nicole Alaniz gave the Lady Roos a 5-2 lead before both teams traded scores the rest of the way through the first quarter. It ended with Weatherford up 11-8.
Ragle ended the first quarter for Weatherford with four straight points, and junior forward Kaylie Perez led the Lady Roos in scoring for the second quarter. At halftime, Crowley held a 29-13 lead.
To start the second half, the Lady Roos went on an 8-4 run to get within 12 points. Ragle highlighted the run with five points for Weatherford as she ended a Lady Roo scoring drought.
Crowley responded by outscoring the Lady Roos 12-6 to close the third quarter.
Senior forward Aubrey Cash opened the fourth quarter with a jumper. Senior center Lauren Lee, Perez and Cash combined for the 10 points in the final quarter, with Crowley taking the win, 63-34.
Weatherford (11-18) travels to take on Chisholm Trail Friday night.
