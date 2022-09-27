The top two teams in District 3-6A squared off on Tuesday as the Weatherford Lady Roos volleyball welcomed the Boswell Pioneers.
Both teams entered the contest 5-0 in district play and tied for first in the standings.
Each program had sizable winning streaks on the line. The Pioneers entered with a 5-game winning streak, whereas the Lady Roos entered with a 9-game winning streak.
The third set made the match more interesting as the Lady Roos would not go away so quickly.
Weatherford led 11-10 after a kill from Jordan Northcutt and the Lady Roos extended their lead to four. Even though the Pioneers kept chipping away at their advantage, the Lady Roos kept answering on their way to a 25-21 to extend the match to a fourth set.
The first set started well for the Lady Roos as they jumped to an 11-6 lead. Boswell woke up and took control as they outscored Weatherford 19-4 taking the opening set 25-15.
Boswell handled the second set, jumping out to an early lead and not lookkng back, even when the Lady Roos got as close as two points, as they took the second set 25-16 to go up 2-0 in the match.
"We came back late, but overall, they had a better offense tonight," said Weatherford volleyball Head Coach Karli Morrison. "We couldn't keep the pressure on their offense or respond defensively to what they were doing tonight."
Both teams fought hard in the fourth set. The Pioneers outscored the Lady Roos by five to take a two-point lead after the Lady Roos had jumped out to a 4-1 advantage.
The Lady Roos showed their toughness and fought back to tie the game at 10.
Boswell wouldn't let sole possession of first place in the district slip away from them as they took the final set 25-22 and the match 3-1.
"We didn't have much oomph in us," Morrison said. "We started slow, which we have done against some of the other teams in the district, but you can't begin that slow when you play one of the better teams. I thought they responded well in set three. They just put the pressure on us from serving to offense to defense."
Weatherford returns to action Friday as they take on Paschal.
