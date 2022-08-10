IMG_2475.jpg

The Weatherford Lady Roos are off to hot fast start after a swift victory over Abilene Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Roos withstood a late rally in Game 1, but never truly let the Eagles get close, winning the first set 25-17.

They made even quicker work in the final two sets, winning 25-12 and 25-14.

Weatherford returns to action this weekend when they enter the Denton Ryan tournament.

