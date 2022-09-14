On Tuesday, the Lady Roos volleyball team took on the LD Bell Raiders at home for the second game in district play.
The Lady Roos took the match 3-1 after the Raiders managed to tie it at 1.
With this win, the Lady Roos match their win total from last year.
Up next for the Lady Roos is a trip to Crowley to take on the Eagles on Friday.
Team leaders:
Kills:
Kate Hansen 12
Evelyn Benson 10
Claire Connor 10
Aces:
Veronica Cruz 5
Kate Hansen 2
Claire Connor 1
Digs:
Veronica Cruz 30
Kate Hansen 11
Claire Connor 10
