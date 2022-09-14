IMG_2539.jpg

On Tuesday, the Lady Roos volleyball team took on the LD Bell Raiders at home for the second game in district play.

The Lady Roos took the match 3-1 after the Raiders managed to tie it at 1.

With this win, the Lady Roos match their win total from last year.

Up next for the Lady Roos is a trip to Crowley to take on the Eagles on Friday.

Team leaders:

Kills:

Kate Hansen 12

Evelyn Benson 10

Claire Connor 10

Aces:

Veronica Cruz 5

Kate Hansen 2

Claire Connor 1

Digs:

Veronica Cruz 30

Kate Hansen 11

Claire Connor 10

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you