On Tuesday, the Lady Roos volleyball team took on the LD Bell Raiders at home for the second game in district play.
The Lady Roos took the match 3-1 after the Raiders managed to tie it at 1.
With this win, the Lady Roos have exceeded their win total from last year by two games.
Up next for the Lady Roos is a trip to Crowley to take on the Eagles on Friday.
Team leaders:
Kills:
Kate Hansen 12
Evelyn Benson 10
Claire Connor 10
Aces:
Veronica Cruz 5
Kate Hansen 2
Claire Connor 1
Digs:
Veronica Cruz 30
Kate Hansen 11
Claire Connor 10
