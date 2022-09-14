IMG_2539.jpg

On Tuesday, the Lady Roos volleyball team took on the LD Bell Raiders at home for the second game in district play.

The Lady Roos took the match 3-1 after the Raiders managed to tie it at 1.

With this win, the Lady Roos have exceeded their win total from last year by two games.

Up next for the Lady Roos is a trip to Crowley to take on the Eagles on Friday.

Team leaders:

Kills:

Kate Hansen 12

Evelyn Benson 10

Claire Connor 10

Aces:

Veronica Cruz 5

Kate Hansen 2

Claire Connor 1

Digs:

Veronica Cruz 30

Kate Hansen 11

Claire Connor 10

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you