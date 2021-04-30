WF softball loses

The dugout was somber by the seventh inning as the Lady Roos lose to Southlake Carroll in the district championship.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford 9, Southlake Carroll 15

Weatherford 4, Southlake Carroll 5

The Lady Roos softball team saw its magical season come to a close after dropping consecutive hard-fought and exciting games. They came from behind during Thursday night's game to tie the score and force extra innings.

WF Lauren Belles cries

Hard-nosed sophomore pitcher Lauren "Slay" Belles saw her softball season come to a close but will be back slinging the bean again next year. 

Hannah Reed hit a home run earlier in the game but neither she nor a teammate could plunk one at crunch time in the top of the eighth. Peyton Contreras, Landry Fonseca, Bella Garcia, Grace Thompson and Reed slammed multiple hits in the game.

WF Luke Bagwell

Luke Bagwell and the Weatherford Kangaroos are headed to the baseball playoffs.

The softball team and baseball squad played simultaneous home games tonight, with the boys celebrating Senior Night and the retirement of longtime announcer Clif Trammel.

Read all about tonight's games and other playoff action in Saturday's Baseball / Softball Roundup.

 

