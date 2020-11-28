Weatherford’s volleyball season came to end after losing to Fort Worth’s V.R. Eaton on Saturday in a hard-fought battle. The Roos were three deep in the playoffs, making it to the regional quarterfinals before coming up against the Eagles, one of the most talented teams in the state.
The game was played at Ninth Grade Center, but Eaton fans filled their side of the gymnasium and rivaled the home crowd for noise making.
The Roos took a 4-1 lead to start the game but found themselves down 8-11 midway through the first set. Abbie “Cadabra” Lane was slamming kill shots right and left, Kate Hansen was guarding the net with an eagle eye and platypus hands, Keegan O’Connor was flying around the court, and Logan “Shazam!” Loran was setting up shots to perfection for her teammates.
The Eagles, though, have a roster stocked with tall girls — several taller than 6 feet — and sharp shooters. They proved a formidable opponent and fought back to take the first set 21-25.
The Roos — and the home crowd — appeared a bit shell-shocked when the second set began. The Eagles jumped out to a five-point lead quickly, and Weatherford Head Coach Nicholas Gay called a timeout to talk to the team. The Lady Roos responded by clawing their way back to a 12-12 tie on the strength of Loran’s well-placed serves and assists.
The Roos couldn’t keep pace for the rest of the set and lost 17-25.
In the third set, the Lady Roos found their groove and played with more aggression and passion. The crowd became noisy again, thanks to a large contingency of students, including football players, who had come to support the volleyballers.
The Roos took a lead early in the set and held on to win 25-21 with help of a Hansen slam to seal the deal.
The Roos would need to win the fourth set or see their season end, and they played like they knew how high the stakes had become. O’Connor and Loran were stretching out full length while diving for balls on the hard court. Lane and Hansen were slamming balls with all their might. Kayleigh Bateman, Lynsey Lee, Lauren Lee, Riess Griffith, Sarina Joshi, Evelyn Benson and the rest were giving it their all.
The effort turned out to be not quite enough. They lost the set 18-25.
