WEATHERFORD - Looking for their first district win of the year, the Lady Roos used a hard-fought effort to come back and beat Chisholm Trail Rangers on Senior Night Tuesday at home.
Weatherford won 37-26 against the Rangers after being down by as many as seven.
"Chisholm is a physical team," Weatherford Lady Roo Basketball Coach Jeff Guice said. "In the second half, we had to adjust to their physicality. We are a player or two short due to injury, so we had to overcome a little adversity tonight."
After a slow beginning to the game where both teams combined for four points in the first four minutes of the first quarter, the Rangers jumped to a 10-3 lead late in the quarter. The Lady Roos finished the slugfest on a 6-2 run to get within three points.
Kaylie Perez and Baylea Ragles' four combined free throws highlighted the run.
During the second quarter, after getting down by seven, Weatherford ended the half on a 6-0 run. A three-pointer from Perez highlighted the run for the Lady Roos.
The Weatherford defense stiffened in the second half as they held the Rangers scoreless for the first six minutes of the half. The Lady Roo offense took advantage of the Rangers' scoreless run to take the lead for the first time Tuesday night. They didn't look back.
Kennedy Jarret got the offense going as she got the layup for Weatherford's first lead.
Ariel Reed connected on both free throws to extend the lead to three for Weatherford.
Aubree Cash closed the third quarter by scoring on a jumper to make it a 27-22 game.
Lauren Lee opened the final quarter for the Lady Roos by getting the layup and the free throw for the three-point play.
The second-half defense for the Lady Roos held the Rangers to only seven points in the win. Weatherford travels to take on L.D. Bell Friday.
