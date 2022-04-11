After a slow first inning, the Weatherford Lady Roos took control of Paschal Friday night, scoring at least a run in every inning on their way to an 8-1 win.
The Lady Roos stand alone in second place in the district following their win.
After taking a 1-0 lead following two innings, the Lady Roos would pull away in the third by adding three more runs.
Hannah Reed led the Lady Roos offense by going two-for-three with a double, scoring a run, and driving in a run herself.
“It started off slow, we didn't score until the second inning,” Weatherford Head Coach Jeff Lemons said. “After that we scored in every inning. You get greedy and want to score a bunch in every inning, but if you can score one in every inning that means we are getting people on base, and moving runners.”
The Lady Panthers would not get a run until the sixth inning. By that time it was all said and done.
“We came out a little slow and a little on our heels,” Paschal Head Coach Sarah Dokie-Reyes said. “Weatherford came ready to play, they put the bat on the ball and capitalized on the errors. If we had capitalized on the errors like they did, it would have been a completely different ball game.”
Lauren Belles came away with her 14th win of the season in dominating fashion as she gave up two hits in five innings while striking out eight.
Weatherford (16-8) welcomes Chisholm Trail while Paschal (16-8) faces off against Trinity as both teams chase Boswell for the top position in the district with four games to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.