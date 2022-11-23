WEATHERFORD - Three Lady Roos took home superlative awards following their co-district volleyball championship season, while seven others received all-district recognition.
Senior Kate Hansen took home the top award as District MVP this year, collecting 49 aces, 359 kills, 282 digs and 38 blocks.
Defensive MVP went to Weatherford's' Veronica Cruz, who collected 634 digs on the season.
First-year Head Coach Karli Morrison took home Co-Coach of the Year. Morrison led the team to a 34-10 record, a 12-win increase over the previous year. She shares the award with Boswell's Rafael Lopez.
The Weatherford Lady Roos volleyball program had three named to the First Team All-District team: seniors Riess Griffith and Evelyn Benson, and freshman Claire Connor.
Griffith finished the year with 53 aces and led the team with 417 kills. She finished second on the team in 349 digs and 29 blocks, while Benson added 35 aces, 205 kills, 156 digs and 38 blocks. Connor finished with 27 aces, 127 kills, 98 digs and eight blocks.
Berkley Austin-Roark and Maris Boop received Second-Team All-District recognition.
Roark collected 67 kills, 29 digs and 13 blocks. Boop finished with 11 aces, 27 kills, 28 digs and 15 blocks.
Leslie Antonio and Mykah Gallaher rounded out the list as Honorable Mentions.
Antonio hit 83 digs, while Gallaher had 21 digs.
Griffith, Connor, Hansen, Benson, Austin-Roark, Boop, Jodie Kreipe, Jordan Northcutt, Cruz, Antonio, Reece Smith, Gallaher and Maddy Ballard also all received Academic All-District honors.
