Weatherford’s Savannah Harvey is District 3-6A's goalkeeper of the year.
She and other members of the Weatherford Lady Roos soccer team are collecting end-of-season honors for their hard-fought year.
Harvey intends to play soccer at Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Making first-team all-district are Bailey Patterson, Ashton Griffin and Yessica Martinez.
Second-team all-district winners are Lindsey Gomez, Mady Wolfsen and Bella Precure.
Aubree McCue earned honorable mention.
Making the academic all-district list are Brittyn Anglin, Maycee Cooper, Emma Groce, Griffin, Harvey, Jessica Kelley, Martinez, McCue, Patterson, Precure, Sara Strittmatter, Apple Toon, Emily Wilson, Wolfsen, Clara Gomez and Lindsey Gomez.
Academic All-State recipients are Anglin, Groce, Harvey, Martinez, McCue, Strittmatter and Wolfsen.
In the varsity team awards, Harvey was again named MVP.
Griffin is offensive MVP, and Precure is defensive MVP.
Scholarship Recipients include Anglin, Groce and McCue.
