The Lady Roos volleyball team got revenge against the Boswell Pioneers on Friday night.
The Pioneers had handed the Lady Roos their only district loss of the season early on.
The Lady Roos upset the district-leading Pioneers in four sets (25-18, 24-26, 25-19, and 25-23).
This week has been a special week for the Lady Roos volleyball team. Riess Griffith passed the 1,000 career kill-mark against Chisholm Trail on Tuesday, and Kate Hansen hit that same mark Friday night against Boswell.
With this win, the Lady Roos move into a tie with Boswell for first in the district heading into the final game of the season when Weatherford travels to take on Paschal Tuesday to finish the regular season.
Team leaders:
Kills:
Riess Griffith 19
Kate Hansen 15
Claire Connor 5
Aces:
Roisin Owens 3
Claire Connor 2
Kate Hansen 2
Digs:
Veronica Cruz 34
Kate Hansen 18
Riess Griffith 15
