WEATHERFORD – Coming off a consolation bracket championship in the Denton Ryan Tournament, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos volleyball team hosted the Argyle Lady Eagles in their first home game of the season.
The Lady Roos competed well in the early to mid stages of each set against Argyle, but ultimately lost momentum in each set’s later stages. In the end, the Lady Roos fell to Argyle in three sets by a final score of 19-25, 18-25 and 15-25.
“The game is fast at the varsity level, and they (Argyle) are a very highly-ranked 5A team,” Lady Roos head coach Karli Morrison said. “We’re a young team and are having to come in and take some learning lessons along the way. We missed seven serves tonight, and I feel like we can do better at controlling what we can control. The effort on the defense was there, but it’s hard when you’re having to play catch up the whole time. We’re working on some things, but time is limited with a busy tournament schedule like we have.”
Weatherford trailed 11-4 in the early going of the first set, but an ace from sophomore outside hitter Claire Conner and a kill from senior Jodie Kreipe cut the deficit to 11-7. Argyle was able to rebuild its lead to a comfortable 16-9 margin, but the Lady Roos fought back once again. A few points later, Weatherford capped off a 4-0 run of its own that ended with a block from senior middle blocker Jordan Northcutt to trim the deficit to 18-14. However, Argyle offset that scoring run with a 4-0 spurt of their own and eventually took the first set by a six-point advantage.
The second set featured neck-and-neck competition between the two teams, and Weatherford held a 15-13 lead following a Northcutt kill, a Lady Eagle hitting error and an ace from the service line by sophomore Keegan Hull. Things were working well for Weatherford as its offense used good variety with their swings to keep Argyle off balance for a large portion of the set.
“We were just trying to speed up our offense and make them play out of system as much as possible,” Morrison said. “They’re a really consistent team, so being purposeful with our third shot was key. Giving them an easy ball lets them go right back at us, so I feel like we were better with our third shots in that second set.”
Despite that, Argyle used a 9-1 run to take the lead back for good at 22-16. The Lady Roos hung tough in the beginning stages of the third set and even held a 9-8 lead – highlighted by several solid plays by junior Kenley Kemp – but the Lady Eagles charged back in front 15-10 following a 7-1 run. From there, Weatherford could not get any closer the rest of the way as Argyle eventually pulled away in the third set to complete the sweep.
Conner led the Weatherford effort with nine kills and four digs while Northcutt added four kills. Kreipe produced six kills and two digs while sophomore Carly Cienega and junior Reagan Reese finished with six and five digs, respectively. Cienega also recorded a team-high 10 assists while Hull tallied seven assists.
The Lady Roos will be back in action Thursday to Saturday in the Denton Ryan Tournament. Weatherford’s next home game will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Abilene Wylie.
