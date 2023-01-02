Weatherford High School held its annual Lady Roo Christmas Classic basketball tournament Wednesday and Thursday.
Weatherford went 2-2 through the tournament to finish in seventh place.
The Lady Roos opened the tournament Wednesday with a 54-7 win over Molina, where they shut out the Jaguars in the second half.
They followed their tournament opening win by dropping their second round game against Denton, 44-33
Weatherford started the Thursday round by dropping their game against Decatur, 55-39.
Thursday night, the Lady Roos took on Leander Rouse. Weatherford won that game, 45-40.
Weatherford returns to action on Jan. 3 hosting Chisholm Trail as they resume district play.
