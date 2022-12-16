WEATHERFORD - The Lady Roos basketball program opened its district schedule at home on Friday in a defensive battle with Paschal where a last-second shot was the difference.
The Panthers came out on top 38-37 on a shot to beat the clock.
"We had two girls touch the ball before the game-winner," Weatherford Head Basketball Coach Jeff Guice said. "Paschal made the shot, and you have to give them credit."
The third quarter started with both teams trading scores early before Paschal went on a 9-0 run to take a seven-point lead midway through the quarter before Weatherford fought back with a 6-0 run of their own to bring the game within one point.
Entering the fourth quarter still riding the 6-0 run, the Lady Roos managed to continue it as they outscored the Panthers 8-0 to begin the final quarter. The defense held the Paschal scoreless for the first half of the quarter.
Paschal started answering every shot Weatherford hit. The Panthers cut into the lead, getting it within three points down the stretch.
Paschal finished the game on a 14-6 run to win.
"We got up by seven, and we missed three out of four free throws at the end that could have iced the game," Guice said. "We had some turnovers early, which let them get back into the game. We have some stuff to fix when we get back into the gym."
Both teams fought hard on defense to start the game, as neither could get anything going. Weatherford struck first and got out to a 7-2 lead early before Paschal went on a 6-0 run to take a one-point lead.
To start the second quarter, Paschal connected on a three-pointer to take a two-point lead, but the Lady Roos followed that up with four points on their own as Aubree Cash hit a free throw and Ashton Griffin hit a three to put Weatherford up 13-11.
Both teams played it close in the second quarter, as it was a one-point game after the Lady Roo defense kept the pressure up to hold the Panthers without a point for the final minute of the half.
