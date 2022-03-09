WEATHERFORD — Those who didn't get to Tuesday night's District 3-6A opener between Weatherford and North Crowley early may not have gotten to see much action. It took the Lady Roos about an hour to trounce the Panthers in a 15-0 victory at home.
The Lady Roo bats wasted no time, putting six runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. A one-run second inning was followed by eight runs in the third, to secure the first district win in a run-rule.
Lauren Belles picked up her seventh win of the season, allowing two hits and striking out five.
At the plate, Grace Thompson record a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaylee Embrey went two-for-four with a triple and three RBIs and Hannah Reed was two-for-three with a double and triple. Mikayla DeMichele, Landry Fonseca, Morgan Lemons, Kayleigh Cassels, Kendall Markum and Gabby Montanez also contributed base hits.
The Lady Roos return to action Friday night at Boswell.
Roo baseball got off to a bit of a slow start but quickly found its rhythm against Keller Fossil Ridge to secure an 11-5 victory.
Colton McClure picked up the win, throwing five innings while allowing no earned runs and three hits with 10 Panther strikeouts. Chase Akins and Tanner Mullins filled in to pitch in the sixth and seventh innings.
McClure was a dual threat Tuesday, going two-for-three at the plate with a single, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jake Williams and Juan Mascorro added a double apiece, with Trace Holcomb, Omar Juarez and Trent Rogers also recording hits.
Weatherford's next competition is scheduled for Thursday in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament where they play Mansfield Lake Ridge and Aledo.
