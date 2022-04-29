WEATHERFORD — With their last playoff win coming in 2016, the Lady Roos softball team had their sights set on their first round opponent, the Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats on Thursday night.
The Lady Roos took control of the game in the fourth inning, scoring three of their seven runs en route to a 7-0 shutout win in Game 1.
Weatherford starter Lauren Belles went the distance for a complete game, striking out nine and only giving up three hits in the win.
“We came out, we scored quick and shut them out,” Weatherford Head Coach Jeffery Lemons said. “Lauren did a fantastic job, that team had not been shut out all year. She did a outstanding job. Timely hits, two out hits up and down the line.”
Kaylee Embrey went two-for-two with two runs and three RBIs.
Now, the Lady Roos look to close the series out and move on Friday night.
“We gotta go out and try to do what we did tonight,” Lemons said.
Game two is set for 7 p.m. at Byron Nelson.
