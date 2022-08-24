Evelyn Benson

Weatherford took on Abilene Wylie Tuesday for a non-conference road match-up.

The Lady Roos swept their sets against the Bulldogs winning 25-18, 25-18, and 25-21.

The win over Wylie improved the Roos record to 17-4 overall on the season. 

Weatherford will participate in the Volleypalooza Tournament over at Leander ISD between Friday and Saturday.

 

Team leaders from Tuesday:

Aces:

Maddy Ballard 3

Riess Griffith 2 

Evelyn Benson 2

Kills:

Evelyn Benson 12 

Riess Griffith 9

Claire Conner 5

Digs:

Evelyn Benson 15 

Leslie Antonio 10

Veronica Cruz 9

