Weatherford took on Abilene Wylie Tuesday for a non-conference road match-up.
The Lady Roos swept their sets against the Bulldogs winning 25-18, 25-18, and 25-21.
The win over Wylie improved the Roos record to 17-4 overall on the season.
Weatherford will participate in the Volleypalooza Tournament over at Leander ISD between Friday and Saturday.
Team leaders from Tuesday:
Aces:
Maddy Ballard 3
Riess Griffith 2
Evelyn Benson 2
Kills:
Evelyn Benson 12
Riess Griffith 9
Claire Conner 5
Digs:
Evelyn Benson 15
Leslie Antonio 10
Veronica Cruz 9
