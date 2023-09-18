After suffering defeat against LD Bell in five sets in their previous outing, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos hosted the Crowley Lady Eagles in another district matchup Friday night as Weatherford celebrated its homecoming.
“We were really energized, especially since we got beat in our last game,” Weatherford sophomore Claire Conner said. “We wanted to come and win on our home court.”
Despite playing without 6-foot-3 senior middle blocker Jordan Northcutt, the Lady Roos came out strong from the opening tip and played well together in a convincing sweep by a final score of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15.
“It’s just going to be the battle this year – who is going to come out and play? It’s not a matter of who is on the other side of the net because everyone in the district is pretty young this year” Lady Roos head coach Karli Morrison said. “I think certain players have just stepped up each game. I thought Kenley (Kemp) stepped up and played well when she came in and I thought the middles did a pretty good job, especially on blocking and doing some things up at the net.”
Maris Boop, Ryleigh Martin and Berkley Austin-Roark competed well on the front line as the trio combined for 10 kills while Boop recorded three blocks and Martin also contributed with eight digs. As noted by Morrison, Kemp’s impact was felt as she chipped in with four digs to the delight of the home crowd and her teammates.
“I feel like before, we weren’t as close and didn’t have as much chemistry, but it’s gotten much better,” Conner said. “We’ve been growing together.”
Offensively, Conner was a catalyst for Weatherford with a game-high 11 kills while Reagan Rees anchored the back row with 13 digs. The collective effort was encouraging to say the least.
“I just feel like no matter who went in, everyone was excited, which has been a growing point for us because there were some selfish things going on at first,” Morrison said. “I think it’s just about figuring out who everyone is and where everyone belongs, and seeing them celebrate for players who normally don’t get to go in, to me, that’s what culture is about. It’s about learning hard lessons and building cohesion, which is just like life. Things aren’t going to be easy day-to-day, but I was pleased with their growth and how they came out.”
Weatherford and Crowley remained close to each other in the early going of the first two sets, but at the 11-point marks of each set, Weatherford made its move to pull away. In the first set, Crowley cut Weatherford’s lead to 22-19, but the home team finished off the visitors with a 3-0 run. In the second set, however, Crowley stormed back into the action with a more serious threat. Martin helped build a 21-16 lead with a kill and a block on back-to-back plays, but the Lady Eagles used a 5-0 run to tie the score at 21-all.
After Weatherford regrouped with a timeout, it showed its poise with a 4-0 run to close out the second set. In the third set, seemingly every player got in on the action as Weatherford raced out to a 7-2 lead that forced a Crowley timeout. The lead eventually grew to 11-4 and later to 21-13 as Weatherford coasted the rest of the way for the sweep.
As a team, Weatherford served 11 aces and collected five blocks. Setters Carly Cienega and Roisin Owen combined for 29 assists and 11 digs while Emma Thornton had three kills and five digs. Jodie Kreipe also had an impact with four kills and four digs.
The Lady Roos (13-19, 2-1) will play again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley.
