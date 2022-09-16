On Friday, the Weatherford Lady Roos took on the Crowley Eagles in a district match-up. The Lady Roos controlled the game from the first serve as they swept the Eagles 25-22, 25-10, and 25-23.
Riess Griffith finished with a double-double with 11 digs and 10 kills.
Now it is on to their match-up with North Crowley on Tuesday.
Team leaders:
Kills: Kate Hansen 11, Riess Griffith 10, Evelyn Benson 8.
Aces: Evelyn Benson 3, Maria Boop 2, Riess Griffith 2.
Digs: Veronica Cruz 15, Riess Griffith 11, Maddy Ballard 9.
