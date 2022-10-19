IMG_7645.jpg

The Lady Roos volleyball team traveled to take on the Chisholm Trail Rangers Tuesday.

The Rangers surprised the Lady Roos in the opening set as Chisholm Trail took it 25-16.

Following the first set loss, the Lady Roos buckled down and took care of business the rest of the way, winning the following three sets (26-24, 25-16, 25-13).

With this win, the Lady Roos extend their winning streak to six games while bringing their record to 32-9 overall. The 32 wins are the most in a season for the Lady Roos since they finished 31-14 in 2019.

Weatherford will travel to take on the district-leading Boswell Pioneers on Friday. This match will be a rematch of the only district loss for Weatherford.

Team leaders:

Kills: Riess Griffith 23, Kate Hansen 14, Claire Connor 10

Digs: Veronica Cruz 32, Kate Hansen 22, Riess Griffith 14

Aces: Kate Hansen 3, Maris Boop 2, Roisin Owens 2

