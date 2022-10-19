The Lady Roos volleyball team traveled to take on the Chisholm Trail Rangers Tuesday.
The Rangers surprised the Lady Roos in the opening set as Chisholm Trail took it 25-16.
Following the first set loss, the Lady Roos buckled down and took care of business the rest of the way, winning the following three sets (26-24, 25-16, 25-13).
With this win, the Lady Roos extend their winning streak to six games while bringing their record to 32-9 overall. The 32 wins are the most in a season for the Lady Roos since they finished 31-14 in 2019.
Weatherford will travel to take on the district-leading Boswell Pioneers on Friday. This match will be a rematch of the only district loss for Weatherford.
Team leaders:
Kills: Riess Griffith 23, Kate Hansen 14, Claire Connor 10
Digs: Veronica Cruz 32, Kate Hansen 22, Riess Griffith 14
Aces: Kate Hansen 3, Maris Boop 2, Roisin Owens 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.