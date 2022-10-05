The Lady Roos took on the Trojans of Trinity as they looked to get a new winning streak going.
It was a close match all night, but the Lady Roos prevailed taking down the Trojans in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, and 25-22 to get their record up to 28-9 overall and 8-1 in the district.
The Lady Roos return to action Friday as they travel to LD Bell.
Team leaders:
Aces: Riess Griffith 4, Veronica Cruz 4, Kate Hansen 4
Digs: Veronica Cruz 17, Kate Hansen 7, Riess Griffith 6
Kills: Riess Griffith 16, Kate Hansen 16, Evelyn Benson 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.